Collin Morikawa said he had refound "the golf I miss playing" after ending a two-year title drought with a resounding victory at the U.S. PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan on Sunday.

The two-time major champion finished six strokes clear at Narashino Country Club after rattling off seven birdies to card a bogey-free 63 and finish on 14-under overall.

It gave the 26-year-old his sixth win on the PGA Tour and his first title since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.