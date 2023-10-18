Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and golfer Rory McIlroy have joined a cast of top athletes in investing in the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team.

Otro Capital, who bought into the team in June with RedBird Capital Partners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan, announced additions to its investment group on Tuesday.

They included former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and soccer players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata.