The Texas Rangers held off a ferocious late rally from the defending champion Houston Astros to claim a 5-4 victory and snatch a commanding 2-0 series lead in the MLB playoffs on Monday.

Texas, who had blanked the Astros 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series on Sunday, jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez early to take a commanding 4-0 first inning lead at Minute Maid Park.

Marcus Semien scored after a fielding error from Valdez to make it 1-0 before Adolis Garcia's line drive to right field allowed Corey Seager to score.