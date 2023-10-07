There is a buzz about this one. You can just feel it. At the prematch news conferences, in the Loire Valley air, atop the crenelated battlements of the Chateau des ducs de Bretagne, and along the cobblestone streets of Nantes’ Centre-Ville.

Something is kindling. And whatever it is, it will come to a crescendo at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday afternoon, when Japan takes on Argentina for a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. But until then, we will have to be content to let it simmer.

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph believes World Cups are all about this kind of pressure.