Japan made a single change for their crucial Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture against Argentina in Nantes on Sunday as Siosaia Fifita comes onto the left-wing for the key clash, where victory will seal a quarterfinal place.

The Brave Blossoms need a win or a try-scoring bonus-point in a draw, while denying Argentina one, to advance to the knockout stages for the second World Cup in succession.

Coach Jamie Joseph has largely kept faith with the side that beat Samoa 28-22 last time out, with Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula.

Kotaro Matsushima is on the other wing with Lomano Lemeki keeping his place at fullback after an impressive display against the Samoans.

Ryoto Nakamura and Dylan Riley are the center-pairing, with flyhalf Rikiya Matsuda, who has missed a single kick at goal in three tournament games, alongside Naoto Saito in the halfback pairing.

Captain Kazuki Himeno is at number eight and part of a loose-trio that also includes Michael Leitch and Pieter Labuschagne, while the second row is made up of Jack Cornelsen and Amato Fakatava.

Hooker Shota Horie packs down with props Keita Inagaki and Jiwon Gu.

Team Japan has lost five of their previous six tests against Argentina, including the last three, but have won nine of their previous 11 pool matches at the World Cup.