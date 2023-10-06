New Zealand cruised to the bonus point victory it needed to secure qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a 73-0 thrashing of Uruguay on Thursday. The All Blacks scored 11 tries in the rout.

Fullback Damian McKenzie starred for the All Blacks with a try in each half, two conversions and a brilliant one-handed offload for Will Jordan to score the first of his two tries.

Richie Mo'unga, who also kicked five conversions, Cam Roigard, Fletcher Newell, Leicester Fainga'anuku, who had a hat trick, and Tamaiti Williams also crossed in the whitewash.