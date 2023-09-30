Second seed Jessica Pegula produced a near-flawless display to power past the resurgent Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old American, gunning for her second title of the season following her triumph in Montreal, will take on Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Sunday.

Pegula made a blazing start to the contest with a couple of early breaks to peg back Sakkari, who has rediscovered her best form this month after claiming the Guadalajara title.