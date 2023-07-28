Australia sorely missed Sam Kerr's leadership and finishing during its shocking loss against Nigeria, and there is no guarantee the co-host's captain will be back to help the Matildas save their Women's World Cup campaign against Canada.

Australia is a point behind Nigeria and Canada in Group B, and will likely need a victory over the North Americans in its final match on Monday to stave off a disastrous exit and reach the knockout phase.

Kerr, who also missed Australia's opening win over Ireland, has been sidelined with a calf injury, and coach Tony Gustavsson offered little hope to home fans pining for her return after the 3-2 loss to 40th-ranked Nigeria.