Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan said the rules have to change following her disqualification for refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova at the World Championships in Milan on Thursday.

Kharlan, a four-time Olympic medalist and world champion, won the individual sabre bout 15-7 and then refused to shake hands with her opponent, instead offering her sabre to tap blades.

Smirnova remained on the piste for over half an hour after the incident, speaking with a number of officials before leaving. In fencing's rules, shaking an opponent's hand is mandatory and failure to do so results in a "black card."