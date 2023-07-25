With the opening round of group games completed, fears that a first 32-team Women’s World Cup would see a flurry of embarrassing mismatches appear largely misplaced.

Admittedly, Morocco experienced a painful introduction to the tournament on Monday as its debut ended in a 6-0 hammering in Melbourne at the hands of Germany, one of the favorites.

Zambia too suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to former winner Japan, but there has been nothing on the scale of the United States’ 13-0 annihilation of Thailand with which it began its triumphant campaign in 2019.