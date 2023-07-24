  • Max Verstappen leaves the podium with his broken trophy after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod, Hungary, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday as Red Bull made history with its record 12th straight victory.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was runner-up for the second straight race, but 33.731 seconds behind after 70 laps on a hot afternoon at the Hungaroring.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate and closest title rival, had to settle for third after starting ninth and chasing Norris in the closing stages before the Briton built up more of a buffer.

