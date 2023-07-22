Japan admitted they would have to toughen up mentally ahead of the Rugby World Cup after losing to Samoa on Saturday following a first-half red card for veteran Michael Leitch.
Samoa edged the home side 24-22 in Sapporo in what was a dress rehearsal for the two teams’ Pool D encounter at the World Cup in France later this year.
Japan took an early lead but suffered a blow when former captain Leitch was red-carded 10 minutes before the break for a dangerous tackle on Samoa’s So’otala Fa’aso’o.
