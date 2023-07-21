Japan won the World Cup in 2011 playing a free-flowing style that made it the envy of women’s soccer, but it has fallen behind since then, sparking accusations of mismanagement and neglect.
Japan used its slick attacking game to beat the United States in the final 12 years ago and went on to finish runner-up at the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup.
But Japan failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games and has since struggled to haul itself back among the top contenders in women’s soccer.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.