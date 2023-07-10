  • Jonas Vingegaard (second from left) rides during Stage 9 of the Tour de France between between Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dome on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Jonas Vingegaard (second from left) rides during Stage 9 of the Tour de France between between Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dome on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Orcines, France – Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard held on to the overall lead in the Tour de France ahead of the first rest day as Canada’s Michael Woods took a prestigious stage win on the Puy de Dome volcano on Sunday.

France’s Pierre Latour crossed 28 seconds behind Woods and Slovenian Matej Mohoric was a further seven seconds adrift as the fight between the favorites played out much further down the steep slopes.

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar launched an attack from 600 meters, but Vingegaard held his cool and followed the Slovenian over the summit finish line just seconds behind.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW