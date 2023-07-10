Orcines, France – Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard held on to the overall lead in the Tour de France ahead of the first rest day as Canada’s Michael Woods took a prestigious stage win on the Puy de Dome volcano on Sunday.
France’s Pierre Latour crossed 28 seconds behind Woods and Slovenian Matej Mohoric was a further seven seconds adrift as the fight between the favorites played out much further down the steep slopes.
Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar launched an attack from 600 meters, but Vingegaard held his cool and followed the Slovenian over the summit finish line just seconds behind.
