Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard held on to the overall lead in the Tour de France ahead of the first rest day as Canada’s Michael Woods took a prestigious stage win on the Puy de Dome volcano on Sunday.

France’s Pierre Latour crossed 28 seconds behind Woods and Slovenian Matej Mohoric was a further seven seconds adrift as the fight between the favorites played out much further down the steep slopes.

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar launched an attack from 600 meters, but Vingegaard held his cool and followed the Slovenian over the summit finish line just seconds behind.