Leeds, England – Australia captain Pat Cummins insisted all options remained open as he refused to rule out dropping struggling opener David Warner for the finale of the Ashes series.
Left-handed opener Warner has signaled his intention to retire from test duty against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney next year.
But the 36-year-old may be denied the chance to go out on his own terms after another double failure against longstanding England nemesis Stuart Broad during Australia’s three-wicket defeat in the third Ashes test at Headingley, which was completed Sunday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.