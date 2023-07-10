  • Australia's David Warner could be in danger of losing his place with the team at the Ashes. | AFP-JIJI
Leeds, England – Australia captain Pat Cummins insisted all options remained open as he refused to rule out dropping struggling opener David Warner for the finale of the Ashes series.

Left-handed opener Warner has signaled his intention to retire from test duty against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney next year.

But the 36-year-old may be denied the chance to go out on his own terms after another double failure against longstanding England nemesis Stuart Broad during Australia’s three-wicket defeat in the third Ashes test at Headingley, which was completed Sunday.

