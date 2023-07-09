  • U.S. Women's Open leader Nasa Hataoka picks up her ball after completing the 18th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
After a heartbreaking finish in the U.S. Women’s Open two years ago, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka will rely on some familiarity as she takes another shot at raising a major trophy near the California coast.

Hataoka shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to power through tough scoring conditions at Pebble Beach Golf Links and take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz through three rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Hataoka is at 7-under 209 to earn her way into the final group for Sunday’s final round at the first ever U.S. Women’s Open played at the famed California course along the Pacific Ocean.

