New York Mets rookie Kodai Senga (7-5) matched his career best of 12 strikeouts while tossing a career-high eight innings in his team’s 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Francisco Alvarez hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Mark Canha ripped a go-ahead triple later in the frame as the Mets rallied for a stunning victory.
Senga allowed one run on four hits and one walk.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.