New York Mets rookie Kodai Senga (7-5) matched his career best of 12 strikeouts while tossing a career-high eight innings in his team’s 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Francisco Alvarez hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Mark Canha ripped a go-ahead triple later in the frame as the Mets rallied for a stunning victory.

Senga allowed one run on four hits and one walk.