Osasuna will not play in Europe’s third-tier Conference League next season after the La Liga club said on Tuesday that it has been excluded from the competition by continental soccer body UEFA due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

Osasuna qualified for the Conference League playoff round after finishing seventh in La Liga last term.

However, the club was embroiled in a match-fixing scandal in the 2013-14 season. A trial in early 2020 resulted in the conviction of several of the club’s former directors, a decision that was welcomed by the administration that succeeded them.