  • Prior to qualifying for the upcoming UEFA Conference League, Spain's Osasuna had not played in a continental competition since the 2006-2007 season. | REUTERS
    Prior to qualifying for the upcoming UEFA Conference League, Spain's Osasuna had not played in a continental competition since the 2006-2007 season. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

Osasuna will not play in Europe’s third-tier Conference League next season after the La Liga club said on Tuesday that it has been excluded from the competition by continental soccer body UEFA due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

Osasuna qualified for the Conference League playoff round after finishing seventh in La Liga last term.

However, the club was embroiled in a match-fixing scandal in the 2013-14 season. A trial in early 2020 resulted in the conviction of several of the club’s former directors, a decision that was welcomed by the administration that succeeded them.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW