Brazil forward Marta said it feels “surreal” to be preparing for a sixth FIFA Women’s World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last.
The 37-year-old made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.
Brazil’s best result at the global soccer showpiece was runner-up to Germany in 2007.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.