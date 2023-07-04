Brazil forward Marta said it feels “surreal” to be preparing for a sixth FIFA Women’s World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last.

The 37-year-old made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.

Brazil’s best result at the global soccer showpiece was runner-up to Germany in 2007.