Swedish former NBA player Jonas Jerebko is still looking for answers about his future over a year after being suspended by his country’s basketball association following his decision to join CSKA Moscow in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jerebko regrets his decision to join a club in Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation,” and said in hindsight it was a mistake, but so far he has been met by silence from the Swedish Basketball Association (SBL).

“I hadn’t played basketball for almost a year and a half and I felt like I had no other offers,” Jerebko said in an interview in central Stockholm.