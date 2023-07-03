While the vast majority of the Tour de France peloton is not concerned by the riots that have been hitting France following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, some have expressed concern that the race might be disrupted.

After starting in Bilbao, Spain, the Tour headed to France on Monday with visits to Bayonne, Dax, Pau and Bordeaux scheduled this week.

The rioting across France appeared to be less intense on Saturday, but tens of thousands of police have been deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of a teenager of North African descent who was shot by police, sparking nationwide unrest.