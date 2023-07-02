Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles as well as a 24th major in his sights as he closes in on a first calendar Grand Slam in 54 years.

Fresh from breaking out of a tie with Rafael Nadal to reach 23 Slams at the French Open, the 36-year-old Djokovic will be the overwhelming favorite at the All England Club when he starts his title defense on Monday.

With a 10th Australian Open and third Roland Garros already wrapped up this season, an eighth Wimbledon triumph would leave Djokovic needing just the U.S. Open in September to emulate Rod Laver’s sweep of all four majors in 1969.