    Kei Nishikori competes during the Indian Wells tournament in October 2021 | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Washington – Kei Nishikori, a former world No. 4 and the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will return to ATP Tour competition at next month’s Atlanta Open, tournament officials said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, a 12-time ATP Tour winner and 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist, has not played on the tour since undergoing surgery last year on his left hip.

His most recent ATP start was at Indian Wells in October 2021. His most recent title came in January 2019 at Brisbane.

