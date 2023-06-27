The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is unequivocal in its support of Ukraine but will listen to any International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to have Russian and Belarusian athletes compete as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Games.

With the Olympics just a little over a year away, pressure is mounting on the IOC, sporting federations, national Olympic committees and governments to make a call on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Games.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and its ally Belarus after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but earlier this year recommended that their athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.