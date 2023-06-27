Two months on from his disappointing performance at the Boston marathon, Eliud Kipchoge says he is determined to keep on writing history — and secure a third Olympic marathon crown next year.

The Kenyan — widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time — has set himself many challenges in his dazzling career, and remains insatiable despite his two Olympic titles, his world record of 2:01:09 in Berlin in 2022 and an incredible 15 wins in 18 marathons he has entered.

He broke the mythical two-hour barrier over the 26.2-mile (42.195-kilometer) distance in Vienna in 2019, with a time of 1:59:40, but the feat was not recognized as an official world record as it was not in open competition.