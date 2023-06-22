Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were both named to the United States’ FIFA Women’s World Cup roster for the fourth time on Wednesday.

U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski revealed his 23-member roster for this summer’s tournament, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand. It includes six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers.

Including Rapinoe, Morgan and Kelley O’Hara, who also is headed to a fourth World Cup, the group includes nine players who helped Team USA win the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. Rapinoe, Morgan and O’Hara also won the 2015 World Cup together in Canada and finished runner-up to Japan at the 2011 edition in Germany.