United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe will take on a different role in her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance, coach Vlatko Andonovski said when he named his 23-player squad for the tournament on Wednesday.

The pink-haired forward’s heroics led the U.S. to its fourth World Cup title in 2019, and her larger-than-life persona helped cement her as the biggest celebrity in American soccer, drawing legions of fans and the ire of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

But when the 2023 World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner may take a backseat to a new generation of talent.