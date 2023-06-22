  • Rose Zhang will make her major debut as a professional at the Women's PGA Championship, which begins Thursday. | REUTERS
The days of working silently on her golf game for hours without distraction is a thing of the past for sensation Rose Zhang.

The 20-year-old won in her LPGA debut earlier this month and the attention on her is soaring as she prepares to play in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the first major of her professional career.

“It’s been a whirlwind for sure with everything happening, but I’ve been enjoying every moment,” Zhang said during a news conference on Wednesday, one day before play begins in Springfield, New Jersey.

