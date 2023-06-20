Venus Williams clinched her first victory over a top-50 opponent in four years as the former world No. 1 defeated Camila Giorgi in the WTA event in Birmingham on Monday.

Ignoring a knee problem that needed treatment in the first set and left her close to tears, Williams won a singles match for the second time in nearly two years.

The 43-year-old battled to a 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) first-round win over world No. 48 Giorgi in three hours and 16 minutes.