Police raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday just over a year out from the opening ceremony of the quadrennial sporting showpiece.

Raids were carried out at the headquarters of the committee, which is known as Cojo, and at the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction sites, a source close to the investigation said.

The reason for the raid was not immediately clear but Cojo said they were “cooperating fully with the investigators in order to facilitate their investigation.”