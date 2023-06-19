  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Montreal – As Red Bull celebrated a landmark 100th Formula One win at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, team principal Christian Horner recalled thinking that he might have been satisfied with one victory.

Now at 100 wins, the thirst for victory remains unquenched.

Red Bull is just the fifth team to amass 100 Grand Prix wins, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.

