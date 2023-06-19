Montreal – As Red Bull celebrated a landmark 100th Formula One win at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, team principal Christian Horner recalled thinking that he might have been satisfied with one victory.
Now at 100 wins, the thirst for victory remains unquenched.
Red Bull is just the fifth team to amass 100 Grand Prix wins, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.