  • AlphaTauri drive Yuki Tsunoda has good memories of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, where the Canadian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Montreal – Yuki Tsunoda returns to Canada this weekend hoping that he can finish in the points for AlphaTauri to make up for those he missed out on in Spain two weekends ago.

He finished the race at the Circuit de Catalunya in ninth place, but was hit with a debateable five-second penalty for allegedly forcing Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu off the track at the first corner.

“It was frustrating not to score points because of the penalty in Spain,” Tsunoda said.

