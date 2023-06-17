Yuki Tsunoda returns to Canada this weekend hoping that he can finish in the points for AlphaTauri to make up for those he missed out on in Spain two weekends ago.

He finished the race at the Circuit de Catalunya in ninth place, but was hit with a debateable five-second penalty for allegedly forcing Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu off the track at the first corner.

“It was frustrating not to score points because of the penalty in Spain,” Tsunoda said.