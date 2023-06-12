  • Novak Djokovic poses the winner's trophy after beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final in Paris on Sunday to earn his record 23rd Grand Slam title. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – If the debate about the best man to ever wield a tennis racket came down to statistics alone, Novak Djokovic’s status would already be secure after clinching his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday.

The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 to break a tie with Rafael Nadal, the first man to win 22 Grand Slam titles, and extend his advantage over the now-retired Roger Federer, who won 20.

The trio has dominated men’s tennis for the last two decades — with a combined 65 Grand Slam titles — and divide opinion among fans and analysts about who deserves to be known as the best.

