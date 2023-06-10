Shohei Ohtani gave up three runs in five innings on the mound and finished a triple shy of the cycle at the plate, but it was a two-run homer by Mickey Moniak that propelled the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday in California.

Los Angeles posted its fifth consecutive win, while Seattle lost for the fifth time in six games.

Ohtani matched a season high with five walks while allowing three hits and striking out six. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and his pitching duties ended with the score 3-3.