Usain Bolt said he is desperate to play a role in reviving track and field, the sport that made him a global superstar, but has experienced a decline since his retirement six years ago.

The Jamaican, who dominated men’s sprinting for nearly a decade after the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he has found plenty to do to keep himself busy but is really eager to remain involved in sports.

“I spend my time doing a lot of family things, when it comes to track and field, not as much as I would want to but I still try and stay in touch with what is going on,” the 36-year-old said during an interview.