Cricket’s cash-starved associate member nations fear a proposed new international revenue distribution model, which heavily favors the game’s superpowers, could potentially stall the growth of the game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed a new revenue sharing model for the 2024-27 cycle to be voted on at its July board meeting in Durban.

According to figures leaked to Cricinfo, cricket’s financial engine India would alone claim 38.5%, primarily in recognition of its contribution to the commercial revenue pot.