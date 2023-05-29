Everton emerged from a nerve-shredding afternoon with its Premier League status intact after a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park, while Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated in a dramatic season finale on Sunday.

The Merseyside club’s 69-year stay in the top flight was in peril at halftime, as it was mired in a scoreless draw while Leicester, the 2016 Premier League champion, was leading West Ham United.

That combination of results put Everton in the relegation zone, but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning 57th-minute strike from outside the area gave Everton the lead it required.