There is still a certain novelty to interleague baseball in Japan.

Unlike in MLB, where there are almost daily matchups between American and National League teams under the current format, regular-season contests between Central and Pacific League clubs in NPB happen during a fixed period on the calendar.

The rarity allows the format to avoid becoming too stale. Interleague play is still an event, with teams often participating in various collaborations. While it is similar to a cup competition in soccer, with a champion team and MVP crowned at the end, the games count and impact the pennant and postseason races. Some clubs have been able to use interleague play as a springboard to a championship run, while others have come out the other side weighed down by a poor performance.