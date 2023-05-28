  • Luton Town players celebrate after winning the Championship playoff final against Coventry City to earn promotion to the Premier League at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Luton Town players celebrate after winning the Championship playoff final against Coventry City to earn promotion to the Premier League at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

London – Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday’s Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England’s top flight after a 31-year absence.

Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo blazed his spot kick over the crossbar after the shootout went into sudden death following a 1-1 draw and a tense but goalless period of extra time, when Luton’s Joe Taylor had a late goal disallowed due to handball.

A second-half equalizer from Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer canceled out Jordan Clark’s brilliant opener, after Luton captain Tom Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher early on following his collapse on the pitch.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW