Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics for free, organizers stressed Tuesday amid ongoing criticism about the price of tickets for next year’s event.

The final figure for the number of people who will be granted tickets for the vast and ambitious outdoor opening ceremony along the river Seine is still under discussion.

“Hundreds of thousands,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told a news conference when asked about the number of people on Tuesday. “It will depend on the weather and the publicity you do for it.”