There was a hint of relief and a lot of joy in Shosei Togo’s voice after his best start of the season.

The Yomiuri Giants pitcher had just finished shutting out the DeNA BayStars by a razor-thin margin, and the cheers from the orange-clad fans who made up the majority of the 34,498 in attendance were easy to hear in the room behind the home dugout, where the right-hander finally had a chance to exhale.

Togo went the distance to protect the early one-run lead Kazuma Okamoto gave him with a home run, and the Giants earned a 1-0 victory over the BayStars at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday night.