    Daniil Medvedev poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Open final in Rome on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

ROME – Daniil Medvedev rose to No. 2 in the world rankings ahead of the French Open by capturing the Rome title on Sunday and the Russian said his unexpected win on clay counts as one of his most special triumphs.

Heading into Rome, Medvedev had won 18 of his 19 titles — including the 2021 U.S. Open — on hardcourts, with his Mallorca Open victory on grass the same year the only exception.

The 27-year-old, who previously made no secret of his dislike for clay, was a player transformed at the Italian Open and ended the tournament with a 7-5, 7-5 win over rising Dane Holger Rune.

