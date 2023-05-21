Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City nearly a year ago to questions about how a “battering ram” of a center forward would fit into mastermind manager Pep Guardiola’s nuanced and tactically demanding style.

But Haaland has since bulldozed his way to several scoring records — and past countless defenders — in an astonishing debut campaign.

The striker has quickly become the face of team and a major reason the treble-chaser captured its third consecutive Premier League title on Saturday.