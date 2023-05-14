One of the smallest athletes at X Games Chiba 2023 made the biggest impact on the final day of the competition.

Thirteen-year-old Yokohama native Ginwoo Onodera made jaws drop with his performance in the men’s skateboard street final in his X Games debut at Zozo Marine Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“I was able to do my best because everyone was cheering me on,” Onodera said. “I was thinking about winning and about making all my moves.”