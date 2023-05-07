Aryna Sabalenka beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to win the Madrid Open in the pair’s second clash in a final this year, with the Belarusian saying she hopes their burgeoning rivalry will continue to enthral tennis fans throughout the season.

The world No. 2 had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek on clay, including a defeat in last month’s Stuttgart final, but produced an aggressive performance on Saturday to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and establish herself as a serious contender at the upcoming French Open.

Sabalenka had a 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole prior to Saturday’s win, with four of those losses coming in 2022.