Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said victory in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix is “not impossible” despite him starting ninth on the grid.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, who leads the driver’s championship after picking up two wins from opening four races of the season, was unable to get his late fast lap after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed and qualifying was cut short with one minute and 36 seconds left.

The Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez, who is second in the standings at just six points behind Verstappen, grabbed pole position after Saturday’s qualifying.