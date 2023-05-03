Cycling’s governing body the UCI has defended its policy on transgender athletes competing in women’s events after American Austin Killips fuelled the debate by winning the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Killips won the fifth and final stage of the race to become the first transgender cyclist to triumph in an official UCI stage race.

Unlike some international sporting bodies such as World Athletics, the UCI allows transgender riders to compete in women’s races, prompting criticism from the likes of American former Olympian Inga Thompson who said the decision was “effectively killing off women’s cycling.”