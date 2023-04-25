A new group aiming to represent the interests of European soccer clubs outside the global elite launched in Brussels on Monday, seeking greater distribution of funds to smaller clubs and open and more balanced European competition.

The Union of European Clubs (UEC) said some 1,400 professional clubs were not taking part in European competitions and had no voice in decisions taken by governing body UEFA that still had a bearing on them.

Representatives of 40 clubs from 25 countries attended, including England’s Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, Spain’s Sevilla and Valencia and Germany’s Borussia Moenchengladbach.