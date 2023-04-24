Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout after their FA Cup semifinal finished 0-0 after extra time at Wembley on Sunday. The victory to set up a match against Manchester City that will be the first all-Manchester clash in the final.

Solly March, Brighton’s seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, but Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.

“It felt great,” Lindelof said. “It was a great relief and we’re glad to be in the final.