AC Milan reached the Champions League semifinals for the first time since it won the trophy 16 years ago, thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud at Napoli that secured a 1-1 draw and 2-1 aggregate win despite a barrage of pressure on Tuesday.

Napoli battled until the end, but could not break down the resilient Milan defense until striker Victor Osimhen equalized three minutes into stoppage time with a bullet header. By then it was too late, as the referee ended the match seconds later.

Seven-time European champion Milan will now face either Inter Milan or Benfica, who meet on Wednesday at the San Siro with the Italian side leading 2-0 from the first leg. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said he would welcome a semifinal against the team’s city rivals.